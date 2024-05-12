Meghan Markle relying on Prince Harry and controversy helps American dream

Meghan Markle’s current relationship with Prince Harry has become a topic of discussion once more and an expert feels its all being molded together by Megxit and the aftereffects.

Comments about it all have been shared by royal commentator and expert Tom Quinn.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with OK magazine.

During that time he was quoted saying, “Meghan knows that much of the world still sees the Sussexes as members of the royal family despite the fact that they are no longer working royals.”

“Their tour of Nigeria will be dressed up as a quasi-royal visit – in fact, Meghan believes that as controversial royals she and Harry actually have more appeal.”

He also went as far as to crown their West Africa stint as a saving grace, not a hurtful one before adding, “She feels that people are more interested in them because, as she sees it, she has become a kind of Cinderella figure — a princess hurt and broken by a callous, cold, stuck-up royal family.”

But in the eyes of the expert, Meghan was “completely deluding herself with this idea.”

However, one cannot compare the Nigeria tour to that of West Africa before Megxit because, “the visit to Nigeria fits with her sense of mission, her sense that she can do a great deal of good in the world helping the poor, and women and children.”

For those unversed with the Nigeria tour, the couple were invited by the chief of defense for a cultural experience.