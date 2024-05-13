 

'Deadpool' draws Ryan Reynolds kids screams

Ryan Reynolds reveals suit of 'Deadpool' shocked one of his kids so much that the child screamed

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Kids of Ryan Reynolds are the fans of Deadpool. But, the actor reveals one of the kids was shocked to see the suit of the hero in the basement. 

Sharing the funny incident on Today, he said, "I have the original suit…like a mold of my body downstairs in the basement."

He continued, "Yeah, exactly. And it was just sort of silhouetted one night and one of my kids went down there, screamed bloody murder," adding, "I ran down there because I forgot it was down there and I screamed bloody murder. So yeah no, everybody's pretty well damaged."

The hilarious story was part of the conversation where Ryan was asked about whether his children have any imaginary friends after his forthcoming movie IF is about them.

"My daughter Betty, she has a very vivid imagination, so there's always somebody standing behind me and I turn around quickly like a horror movie and I realize no, it's just Harvey from the old movie Harvey. It's a 6 ft 5 rabbit," the father-of-four said.

