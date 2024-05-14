 

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't speak after 10-11pm. Here's why

How does Al Nassr star deal with stress as one of world's best footballers?

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo spills trick that helps him manage stress. — X/@Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer and star player of Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, is known for his pursuit of perfection throughout his career.

Even at the age of 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains in the top form and demands the best from himself and his teammates with a persistent work ethic, according to Goal.

This season alone he has scored an impressive 48 goals and has the chance to win major silverware in the King Cup of Champions.

As he approaches the end of the 2023-24 campaign and prepares for the European Championship this summer, Ronaldo is determined to ensure he is physically and mentally at his peak.

To achieve this, he has joined forces with wearable tech company Whoop, as a global ambassador and investor to help keep his mind and body relaxed.

While speaking to Whoop about how he manages stress, Cristiano Ronaldo said: "One important thing, I don't speak after 10/11 o'clock. I don't speak on the phone. I don’t like to speak in the night because of my brain. So, after 10 o'clock, don't call me!"

More From Sports

Mike Tyson makes shocking revelation ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson makes shocking revelation ahead of Jake Paul fight

Was Patrick Mahomes a bad college student? Mom spills beans

Was Patrick Mahomes a bad college student? Mom spills beans

Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes all set to take place

Lamar Jackson vs Patrick Mahomes all set to take place
Why did Messi opt for US instead of Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo is?

Why did Messi opt for US instead of Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo is?
WATCH: Afghan fan misbehaves with Shaheen Afridi in second T20I video

WATCH: Afghan fan misbehaves with Shaheen Afridi in second T20I
Patrick Mahomes celebrates wife on Mother's Day with cute post

Patrick Mahomes celebrates wife on Mother's Day with cute post
Mount Everest: UK, Nepali mountaineers set new records

Mount Everest: UK, Nepali mountaineers set new records
Pak vs Ire: 'We need same mindset in World Cup,' Shahid Afridi says after win

Pak vs Ire: 'We need same mindset in World Cup,' Shahid Afridi says after win
Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi achieve career milestones after Ireland win

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi achieve career milestones after Ireland win
PAK vs IRE: Pakistan inflict seven-wicket defeat on Ireland in second T20I

PAK vs IRE: Pakistan inflict seven-wicket defeat on Ireland in second T20I
PM announces hefty prize money for Pakistan hockey team video

PM announces hefty prize money for Pakistan hockey team
How did David Beckham celebrate after Lionel Messi's goal streak ended?

How did David Beckham celebrate after Lionel Messi's goal streak ended?