Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't speak after 10-11pm. Here's why

How does Al Nassr star deal with stress as one of world's best footballers?

Cristiano Ronaldo spills trick that helps him manage stress. — X/@Cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer and star player of Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, is known for his pursuit of perfection throughout his career.

Even at the age of 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner remains in the top form and demands the best from himself and his teammates with a persistent work ethic, according to Goal.

This season alone he has scored an impressive 48 goals and has the chance to win major silverware in the King Cup of Champions.

As he approaches the end of the 2023-24 campaign and prepares for the European Championship this summer, Ronaldo is determined to ensure he is physically and mentally at his peak.

To achieve this, he has joined forces with wearable tech company Whoop, as a global ambassador and investor to help keep his mind and body relaxed.

While speaking to Whoop about how he manages stress, Cristiano Ronaldo said: "One important thing, I don't speak after 10/11 o'clock. I don't speak on the phone. I don’t like to speak in the night because of my brain. So, after 10 o'clock, don't call me!"