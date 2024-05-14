Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy

Sarah Paulson played the role of Sally Talley in the play ‘Talley’s Folley’ in 2013

Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy

Sarah Paulson criticizes an actress who offered her unsolicited advice on her performance in a play.



In a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, the 50-year-old actress talked about the 'outrageous' encounter she experienced during her stage play, Talley’s Folly.

Paulson and the podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett were having a discussion about the post-show theater tradition of celebrities visiting the cast backstage when she recalled her experience.

She began with, "I did do a play once. The last time I was on stage, I did a play called Talley’s Folly at the Roundabout”, adding, “The actress — and I’m going to say this, and I’m not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don’t f****** care — this actress came to the play. Her name is Trish Hawkins — Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha!”

“Trish Hawkins came to the play — am I going to get sued? I don’t care, because I think this is outrageous." the Oceans’ 8 actress noted.

She continued, "But she came to the play, proceeded to say — she looked at me up and down and then she went, ‘Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.’ And I thought, ‘What?’”

It is pertinent to mention that in 2013 Paulson played the revival role of Sally Talley in the rom-com, Talley’s Folley, written by Lanford Wilson.

Hawkins originally played the character during its 1979 off-Broadway performances and its Broadway debut in 1980.

Moreover, the Emmy winner went on to say, "Cut to two days later, I got an email that was six pages long of notes and a communication to me about what she had done when she had done the play, what she recommended I do.”

“It was outrageous. It was really outrageous. Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never.” Paulson added.