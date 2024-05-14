Sarah Paulson claps back at THIS actress for being nosy

May 14, 2024
Sarah Paulson criticizes an actress who offered her unsolicited advice on her performance in a play.
In a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, the 50-year-old actress talked about the 'outrageous' encounter she experienced during her stage play, Talley’s Folly.
Paulson and the podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett were having a discussion about the post-show theater tradition of celebrities visiting the cast backstage when she recalled her experience.
She began with, "I did do a play once. The last time I was on stage, I did a play called Talley’s Folly at the Roundabout”, adding, “The actress — and I’m going to say this, and I’m not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don’t f****** care — this actress came to the play. Her name is Trish Hawkins — Hi, Trish! Hi, Trisha!”
“Trish Hawkins came to the play — am I going to get sued? I don’t care, because I think this is outrageous." the Oceans’ 8 actress noted.
She continued, "But she came to the play, proceeded to say — she looked at me up and down and then she went, ‘Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.’ And I thought, ‘What?’”
It is pertinent to mention that in 2013 Paulson played the revival role of Sally Talley in the rom-com, Talley’s Folley, written by Lanford Wilson.
Hawkins originally played the character during its 1979 off-Broadway performances and its Broadway debut in 1980.
Moreover, the Emmy winner went on to say, "Cut to two days later, I got an email that was six pages long of notes and a communication to me about what she had done when she had done the play, what she recommended I do.”
“It was outrageous. It was really outrageous. Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it, and I hope to see you never.” Paulson added.