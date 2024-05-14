 

Isla Fisher speaks up after Sacha Baron split

In April, Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron took to their Instagram handles and announced their divorce

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Isla Fisher has finally spoken up after splitting from Sacha Baron Cohen after 14 years of marriage.

The Australian actress took to her Instagram stories and shared an image of herself relaxing in a picturesque garden where she can be seen smiling with a drink.

“Thank you for all the kindness and support,” she wrote on her handle of 1.9 million followers.

Her statement comes after the estranged couple took to their Instagram accounts in April and announced divorce in a joint statement.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change,” Sacha and Isla penned with a mirror selfie.

It further read: “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Moreover, Isla also recently signed on to do a movie which is centered around the theme of divorce.

According to In Touch, the 48-year-old actress will be starring in a film called Divorcees in which she will play the lead. “Fans can expect lots of subtle references to her own life,” an insider told the outlet.

