Amazon gives go-ahead to 'Tomb Raider' show

May 14, 2024

Tomb Raider has found a new home at Amazon Prime Video as the streamer has roped in Phoebe Waller-Bridge to write and produce the series.

The details about the project have been kept under wraps, including the cast. While the Fleabag star said on the new role, "If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she'd explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators."

She continued, "Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can't wait to go on this adventure. Bats' n all."

Initially reported to be at works in early 2023, the Amazon MGM boss Jennifer Salke said, "Phoebe has a lifelong love affair with Lara Croft and as soon and very soon we'll start the worldwide search for who will play this iconic role and I just can't wait."

Tomb Raider is based on the adventures of Lara Croft, who was first helmed by Angelina Jolie and later Alicia Vikander.

