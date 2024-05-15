 

Tom Brady reflects on negative effects of Netflix roast on his children

Tom Brady voiced his regrets for participating in Netflix roast

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Tom Brady reflects on negative effects of Netflix roast on his children

Tom Brady recently voiced his regrets regarding his participation in a Netflix roast.

The retired NFL superstar experienced regret primarily due to the unexpected negative impact it had on his children.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Brady shared his thoughts about the experience, which aired on May 5, 2024.

"I loved when the jokes were about me I thought they were so fun, I didn't like the way that affected my kids. So it's the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world," he said.

The roast, part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, was designed to be a humorous celebration of Brady's career. 

However, it included sensitive jokes about his personal life, including his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, which evidently impacted his children.

More From Showbiz

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn spills season 4 secrets video

'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn spills season 4 secrets
Kelly Osbourne hides pregnancy, cites Jessica Simpson's experience

Kelly Osbourne hides pregnancy, cites Jessica Simpson's experience
Zayn Malik was repeatedly removed from Tinder for THIS reason

Zayn Malik was repeatedly removed from Tinder for THIS reason
Why 'Dune: Part Two' cinematographer skipped the book? video

Why 'Dune: Part Two' cinematographer skipped the book?
John Krasinski admits Steve Carell was key for 'IF' video

John Krasinski admits Steve Carell was key for 'IF'
Amazon gives go-ahead to 'Tomb Raider' show

Amazon gives go-ahead to 'Tomb Raider' show
ASAP Rocky reacts to fan flirting with Rihanna video

ASAP Rocky reacts to fan flirting with Rihanna
Khloe Kardashian pays rare visit to Tristan Thompson's basketball match

Khloe Kardashian pays rare visit to Tristan Thompson's basketball match
Marvel hero Chris Pratt teases future in rival DC

Marvel hero Chris Pratt teases future in rival DC
'Spider-Man Noir' show at Amazon ropes in Nicolas Cage

'Spider-Man Noir' show at Amazon ropes in Nicolas Cage
Isla Fisher speaks up after Sacha Baron split

Isla Fisher speaks up after Sacha Baron split
Kendrick Lamar remains mum as producer speaks out

Kendrick Lamar remains mum as producer speaks out