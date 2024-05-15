Tom Brady reflects on negative effects of Netflix roast on his children

Tom Brady voiced his regrets for participating in Netflix roast

Tom Brady reflects on negative effects of Netflix roast on his children

Tom Brady recently voiced his regrets regarding his participation in a Netflix roast.

The retired NFL superstar experienced regret primarily due to the unexpected negative impact it had on his children.

Speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Brady shared his thoughts about the experience, which aired on May 5, 2024.

"I loved when the jokes were about me I thought they were so fun, I didn't like the way that affected my kids. So it's the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way, and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world," he said.

The roast, part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival, was designed to be a humorous celebration of Brady's career.

However, it included sensitive jokes about his personal life, including his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, which evidently impacted his children.