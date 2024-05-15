 

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘crazy' weight loss & losing ‘two people' with Whoppi Goldberg

Kelly Clarkson finally weighs in on her weight loss with great detail


Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Kelly Clarkson recently had a candid chat with Whoopi Goldberg about weight loss and made a number of admissions about her reasons for it all.

She weighed in on everything during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

There she was quoted saying, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button,” began by saying to Goldberg. “It's like crazy every time you walk in!”

To this Goldberg started off by saying, “First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me.”

Even Clarkson dished on her own weight loss and admitted, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad. My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it.' I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else.”

“[It's] something that aids in helping break down the sugar,” Clarkson added considering her body “doesn't do it right.”

