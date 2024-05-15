Kevin Costner talks Yellowstone drama and taking beatings

Kevin Costner offers fans some insight into the drama that happened on the set of Yellowstone

Kevin Costner talks Yellowstone drama and taking beatings

Kevin Costner has finally gotten candid about the drama that unfolded on the set of Yellowstone after news surrounding his impending departure from the series made it to the public.

He weighed in on everything during an interview with Deadline.

During that time he clarified that wasn’t any truth to rumors that he had subordinate priority assigned to this project because “I made Yellowstone the first priority, and to insinuate anything else would be wrong.”

Even though Costner claimed he had signed a contract for over three more seasons, the series figureheads themselves decided to redo everything in favor of a split-up season 5.

He was also quoted saying, “I don’t want to get down in the gutter with the Yellowstone thing but what I’m telling you is straight up. I have taken a beating from those f******* guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from. I just elected not to get into that.”

he also accused many of not “sticking up” for him during the “b******” especially since he had “lived up to” the agreed upon terms.

For those unversed, Costner also has another Western series heading to release and its Horizon: An American Saga, it was shot between Yellowstone filming

He also admitted, “What you read in the end was that I said, ‘Well, look, I’m doing my movie. If you want me to work a week because you want to kill me or whatever else, I can give you a week.”

Before containing he also clarified that he “really didn’t have that week to give them,” he still offered the chance only to be met with allegations that he “only wanted to work a week.”

“Do you think that’s who I am?” he questioned during his interview because “I’ve never missed a day of work. I’ve never left before fulfilling my contractual obligations. A lot of times, I stay as much as I can.”

Before signing off he summed it all up as being nothing more than a scheduling conflict which “shut down one whole season.”

“Didn’t tell anybody and I didn’t work for 14 months,” he added in his concluding statement. “I said, ‘I can’t ever go through that again, where you shut down for over a year and I don’t have something in line to do.’ All I did was protect myself, but I didn’t put myself in first position, over Yellowstone. I filled the gaps.”