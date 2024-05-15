Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams?

Kim Kardashian was recently slammed for her look at 2024's 'Met Gala'

Kim Kardashian is seemingly losing her position as a mogul in the showbiz.



As fans will know, the mother of four recently faced backlash for reportedly ‘promoting unrealistic beauty standards’ during 2024’s. Following, she was also ‘booed’ at Tom Brady’s Netflix Roast.

In the wake of these events, rumours emerged that the most popular Kardashian is losing her game, but a PR expert from The Mirror disagrees.

Matt Yanofsky explained to the outlet why the SKIMS mogul is still relevant despite the recent backlash.

Matt pointed out that "Kim Kardashian and the Kardashians as a whole are a mainstream culture phenomenon."

He went on to address, "Her dad defended OJ, she became famous from a s** tape with Brandy’s brother (Ray J) and had children with Kanye West.”

"America has been enthralled with this family for decades,” he also added.

Matt also discussed that Tom Brady’s roast explicitly depicted two things, "One - she was relevant enough to BE invited to the roast, and two, America loves to hate."

"And the chorus of boos that rained down on her means that no matter what Kim and the gang do, there will always be an audience for it," he mentioned before signing off from the conversation.