Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake

After Paris Hilton put the kids in seemingly in the wrong car seat setup, a furore on social media erupted, leading the Simple Life alum to correct course.



Taking to social media, the American socialite followed the netizens advice and correctly strapped in her kids in the car in the new clip.

"Thanks for the mom advice, I'm new to this," the 43-year-old captioned. "The #CutesieCrew is now ready for take off in the #SlivingMom van," noting that "no one is perfect."

Paris likewise appreciated the correction and added she did not "take offense" to that.

"I am a new mom and just learning as I go," she continued. "So I appreciate advice when it is kind as I'm just trying to be the best mom I can be."

Adding, "Everything that comes to me with love and kindness I will always take with love," the "Paris in Love" star continued.

The mother-of-two welcomed her son Phoenix last January through surrogacy.