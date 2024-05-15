 

Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards

Victoria Monet bagged three Grammy Awards during the February 4, 2024 ceremony

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards

Victoria Monét just received her 2024 Grammy Award trophies and reacted to receiving them through mail.

The How Does It Make You Feel singer took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, to upload a picture of her three gramophones for the categories of best new artist, best R&B album and best engineered album.

“They came!! thank you God!!!” she captioned a photo of the trophies that she bagged at the February 4, 2024 ceremony.

“I’ll cry or maybe even laugh a little every time I pass these in my home,” the songstress added underneath the picture.

Monét also expressed her gratitude to Bryon Javar for framing an X post of hers, which made her realize how she has come full circle with “11 years before the wins.” The tweet reads, “Stayin in working, while I dream of that Grammy!!!”

“It’s an incredible reminder that when you want something, the only thing between you and that thing is time and if you’re willing to spend that time in your highest forms of hard work, passion, consistency and gratitude for the journey, your dreams will have no choice but to run to you!!” Victoria Monét concluded.

More From Showbiz

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'
Jennifer Connelly recalls a terrifying moment in life

Jennifer Connelly recalls a terrifying moment in life
Jelly Roll walks 'the halls' of high school he was 'never allowed back'

Jelly Roll walks 'the halls' of high school he was 'never allowed back'
Dan Schneider responds to allegations of preying on Lori Beth Denberg

Dan Schneider responds to allegations of preying on Lori Beth Denberg
Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time

Travis Kelce publicly reacts to Taylor Swift 'TTPD' for first time
Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial

Cardi B, guard reach settlement of postponing assault trial
Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake

Social media furore makes Paris Hilton admit mistake
'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme

'House of the Dragon' lead pair reacts to viral meme
Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams? video

Kim Kardashian headed for downfall after multiple slams?
John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'

John Legend clarifies his exit from 'The Voice'
Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally

Netflix Tom Brady roast stings Kim Kardashian brutally
Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'

Emily Osment warns 'Young Sheldon' finale will 'break hearts'