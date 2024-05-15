Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards

Victoria Monet bagged three Grammy Awards during the February 4, 2024 ceremony

Victoria Monet receives 'incredible reminder' with 2024 Grammy Awards

Victoria Monét just received her 2024 Grammy Award trophies and reacted to receiving them through mail.

The How Does It Make You Feel singer took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, to upload a picture of her three gramophones for the categories of best new artist, best R&B album and best engineered album.

“They came!! thank you God!!!” she captioned a photo of the trophies that she bagged at the February 4, 2024 ceremony.

“I’ll cry or maybe even laugh a little every time I pass these in my home,” the songstress added underneath the picture.

Monét also expressed her gratitude to Bryon Javar for framing an X post of hers, which made her realize how she has come full circle with “11 years before the wins.” The tweet reads, “Stayin in working, while I dream of that Grammy!!!”

“It’s an incredible reminder that when you want something, the only thing between you and that thing is time and if you’re willing to spend that time in your highest forms of hard work, passion, consistency and gratitude for the journey, your dreams will have no choice but to run to you!!” Victoria Monét concluded.