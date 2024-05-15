 

Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: 'I'm in awe'

Meryl Streep heaped praise for fellow actresses work ethics after bagging 'Palme d'Or'

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Photo: Meryl Streep gushes over fellow actresses: ‘I’m in awe’

Meryl Streep spoked highly of fellow actresses who are managing production companies along with their acting gigs.

After receiving the honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the Mama Mia alum sat down for a Q&A session with the French journalist Didier Allouch.

In this session, the Oscar-winning acting sensation gushed over female actresses of Hollywood, who are also producing the movies themselves, as per the findings of People Magazine.

The 74-year-old heaped praise for actresses like Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney, who have produced flicks like Challengers and Anyone But You, by saying, “There are so many women producing for themselves and I’m so in awe of the ones who have done that.”

“Reese [Witherspoon] and Nicole [Kidman], Natalie Portman. Everybody has their own production company,” she also mentioned.

“I have a production company of babies and that’s what I’ve produced,” Meryl joked and added, “but I didn’t ever want to get phone calls after seven o’clock at night. So, I never did that.”

“I’m in awe of people who do that. There are only so many hours in the day,” she remarked in conclusion of this topic. 

