 

Sophie Turner makes shock admission about Joe Jonas pregnancy

Sophie Turner welcomed daughter Will with ex-husband Joe Jonas in July 2020

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Sophie Turner makes shock admission about Joe Jonas pregnancy

Sophie Turner was reportedly confused about her first pregnancy with Joe Jonas.

As fans will know, Sophie and Joe welcomed two daughters, Willa and Delphine in their four years of marriage before calling it quits in 2023.

Recently, the Game of Thrones alum had an interview with British Vogue and shared rare details about her marriage with the Jonas Brothers’ member.

Recalling her reaction over the pregnancy news, Sophie said about her solo trip at the Balinese retreat in 2019, “It was my first day there and I was meeting my roommate for the first time.”

She also mentioned, “Before we settled down to chat, I told her that I just needed to go and take a pregnancy test. I took the test and was like: ‘I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!’”

“Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week. Thankfully there were therapists there to help me talk things through. I told my husband when I got back,” Sophie reflected.

Revealing the moment when she broke the news to her former husband Joe, Sophie remembered herself saying, “I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’”

Nonetheless, the actress added about her early motherhood, “When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous. At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her.”

