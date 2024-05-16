'Only Murders in the Building' cast find a 'hot fresh' case in new season

'Only Murders in the Building' will return to the screens with a season 4

Only Murders in the Building! a popular Hulu series is returning to the big screen with a season 4.



On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, the streaming platform launched the teaser for the highly anticipated forthcoming installment.

Alongside announcing the release date of the season 4 to be August 27, it also revealed that the plot will revolve around the murder of Charles-Hayden Savage (Steve Martin)'s stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

The plot develops as Mabel Mora, portrayed by Selena Gomez and Oliver Putnam played by Martin Short get on to investigating Sazz’s murder and who killed her.

As the duo lands a Hollywood opportunity and search for a "hot fresh dead body" to report, the unlikely friends enter Charles' apartment to find Sazz dead and point of entry in the window from where she was shot.

"Somewhere lays a sniper's nest," Oliver states as he shrugs while a disbelieving Charles adds, "You know this is happening, we might as well just start."

Only Murders in the Building's fourth season will air on August 27, 2024 on Hulu, where the series’ seasons 1-3 are also available to stream and watch.