 

Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint

Fans think Hailey Bieber has given fans some insight into what gender her unborn baby could be

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Fans have just started to hypothesize the possible gender of Hailey Baldwin Bieber's unborn baby.

It all occurred on Instagram, right after the model shared snapshots of her life in the past week.

The snaps featured pictures from sunsets, a pup and a number of images of the model cradling her growing belly.

She also featured a caption that reads, "the past few weeks have been" followed by a collection of emojis including a chick, a white heart, sleepy face, a sunset, some Zzz's, a palm tree, and even pink flowers and some teary eyed emojis.

Only a few minutes since its release some fans started flocking to the comment section by saying, “I think it’s a girl”.

However, others were just excited for the pregnancy fits that would be shared in the months to come.


