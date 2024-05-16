 

Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber has just surprised fans with a few snaps of her own, and they show off her still-forming baby bump

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Hailey Bieber has just taken her fanbase by surprise and shared some candid snaps of her baby bump.

The start shared it all via an Instagram post that featured a collection of ‘life in the past week’ snaps.

She also featured a caption that reads, "the past few weeks have been" followed by a collection of emojis including a chick, a white heart, sleepy face, a sunset, some Zzz's, a palm tree, and even pink flowers and some teary eyed emojis.

Most of them included snaps of her baring her baby bump in short tops while others included sunsets, a pup etc.

Check it out Below:

For those unversed, Hailey Beiber and Justin only recently announced their pregnancy to the world and fans have already started to blow up the comment section.

