Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Dean McDermott's social media post comes after Tori Spelling filed for divorce in March

Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Tori Spelling’s ex Dean McDermott made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Taking to his social media, the 57-year-old actor shared a picture alongside beau Lily Calo at The Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! ????#mylovey,” he captioned his first official picture.

The photo comes after Tori, his wife of 18 years, filed for divorce on March 29.

In the debut episode of her podcast misSPELLING, Tori had said, “I've never felt more alone. I don’t feel worth loving. That’s the truth. And that’s something that’s just in you, it’s not something I wanted or created.”

She also shared that she had been wanting to get a divorce “for 15 years” but didn’t go ahead with it for the sake of her children.

“I think Dean would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner,” Tori had admitted.