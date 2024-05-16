 

Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Dean McDermott's social media post comes after Tori Spelling filed for divorce in March

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend 

Tori Spelling’s ex Dean McDermott made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

Taking to his social media, the 57-year-old actor shared a picture alongside beau Lily Calo at The Magic Castle, a private club in Los Angeles

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! ????#mylovey,” he captioned his first official picture.

The photo comes after Tori, his wife of 18 years, filed for divorce on March 29.

In the debut episode of her podcast misSPELLING, Tori had said, “I've never felt more alone. I don’t feel worth loving. That’s the truth. And that’s something that’s just in you, it’s not something I wanted or created.”

She also shared that she had been wanting to get a divorce “for 15 years” but didn’t go ahead with it for the sake of her children.

“I think Dean would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner,” Tori had admitted.

More From Showbiz

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims
Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour

Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer
Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere

Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere
Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series

Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series
'Only Murders in the Building' cast find a 'hot fresh' case in new season

'Only Murders in the Building' cast find a 'hot fresh' case in new season
Eminem declares Slim Shady 'dead'?

Eminem declares Slim Shady 'dead'?
Sophie Turner makes shock admission about Joe Jonas pregnancy video

Sophie Turner makes shock admission about Joe Jonas pregnancy
Kate Hudson shares only thing she ‘was so afraid of'

Kate Hudson shares only thing she ‘was so afraid of'
Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn team up for new show

Vince Gilligan, Rhea Seehorn team up for new show
Sophie Turner flays public tag of ex-Joe Jones wife

Sophie Turner flays public tag of ex-Joe Jones wife