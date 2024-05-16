 

'Unacceptable, even if it's a flower': Mahira Khan condemns throwing 'object' at her in Quetta

Whoever the miscreant was, was one out of 10,000, says Mahira Khan, dismisses proposal to stop such events

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan, known for her on-screen presence and grace has reacted strongly to an object being thrown at her during an event in Quetta terming the incident as "unacceptable".

"No one should think it's okay to throw something on stage, even if its a flower wrapped in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable," Mahira wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

The incident actress is referring to happened when she was attending Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) in Quetta and an object was thrown at her, which although didn't hit her but left her startled and seemingly disappointed.

"This is wrong," Mahira said as her conversation with the host was interrupted by an object thrown by an unidentified individual from the crowd.

However, despite admitting that she sometimes "gets scared" for her own safety as well as that of others for the possibility of being trapped in a "mob-like" situation, Mahira opposed the prospect of not holding events in Quetta.

"Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more who were showing their love and excitement the way they know best [...] whoever the miscreant was [he/she] was just one out of 10,000," the actress said stressing that the decision to not hold events is simply "not the solution".

"We need more events such as these in more cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalise it and see what happens," the Bol actress said.

Pondering what could've been different, Mahira said: "Maybe I should've gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could've been screened".

However, it seems that The Legend of Maula Jatt star had a rather good time during her stay in Quetta and was unfazed by the unfortunate incident as she hinted at plans for returning to the city.

"I met the most amazing people [...] shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit [...] I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love," Mahira wrote.

"There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end, we will be better. InshAllah," she concluded.

The incident, although unfortunate, is not rare when renowned artists and public figures attend such large gatherings as several other celebrities around the world have faced such deplorable acts by one or two members of the audience which then taints the image of the crowd as a whole.

More From Showbiz

Jessica Biel's $5 secret for preparing for the Met Ball

Jessica Biel's $5 secret for preparing for the Met Ball
Bridgerton's production team reveals protocol for spicy scenes

Bridgerton's production team reveals protocol for spicy scenes
Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez breaks cover amid Ben Affleck divorce rumors
Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint

Hailey Bieber fans convinced on unborn baby's gender after THIS hint
Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track

Keith Urban performs Ariana Grande 'Eternal Sunshine' hit track
Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Tori Spelling's ex Dean McDermott debuts new girlfriend

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims

Victoria Justice wants Dan Schneider to apologize for 'Quiet on Set' claims
Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy

Hailey Bieber gives fans first look into baby bump amid Justin Bieber pregnancy
Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour

Spiderbait to celebrate 'Black Betty's' 20th anniversary with national tour
Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo demonstrate vocal talent in 'Wicked' trailer
Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere

Anya Taylor Joy talks elopement amid 'Furiosa: Mad Max Saga' premiere
Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series

Selena Gomez lifts lid on the title of upcoming spinoff series