'Unacceptable, even if it's a flower': Mahira Khan condemns throwing 'object' at her in Quetta

Whoever the miscreant was, was one out of 10,000, says Mahira Khan, dismisses proposal to stop such events

Pakistani heartthrob Mahira Khan, known for her on-screen presence and grace has reacted strongly to an object being thrown at her during an event in Quetta terming the incident as "unacceptable".



"No one should think it's okay to throw something on stage, even if its a flower wrapped in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable," Mahira wrote in a post on her Instagram account.

The incident actress is referring to happened when she was attending Pakistan Literature Festival (PLF) in Quetta and an object was thrown at her, which although didn't hit her but left her startled and seemingly disappointed.

"This is wrong," Mahira said as her conversation with the host was interrupted by an object thrown by an unidentified individual from the crowd.

However, despite admitting that she sometimes "gets scared" for her own safety as well as that of others for the possibility of being trapped in a "mob-like" situation, Mahira opposed the prospect of not holding events in Quetta.

"Here was a crowd of 10,000 or more who were showing their love and excitement the way they know best [...] whoever the miscreant was [he/she] was just one out of 10,000," the actress said stressing that the decision to not hold events is simply "not the solution".

"We need more events such as these in more cities of Pakistan. The more you are exposed the more you are aware and educated. Normalise it and see what happens," the Bol actress said.

Pondering what could've been different, Mahira said: "Maybe I should've gotten up and left, maybe the crowd could've been screened".

However, it seems that The Legend of Maula Jatt star had a rather good time during her stay in Quetta and was unfazed by the unfortunate incident as she hinted at plans for returning to the city.

"I met the most amazing people [...] shared stories, laughed and made plans for my next visit [...] I love you Quetta. Thank you for the insane amount of love," Mahira wrote.

"There shall and will be a next time.. and on every end, we will be better. InshAllah," she concluded.

The incident, although unfortunate, is not rare when renowned artists and public figures attend such large gatherings as several other celebrities around the world have faced such deplorable acts by one or two members of the audience which then taints the image of the crowd as a whole.