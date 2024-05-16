Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm

Rihanna dominates social media after praise showers on her rare photos online

Rihanna is all over the internet after an online user dug old photos of the pop icon to the delight of many fans.



Sharing the pictures on X, the post swiftly went viral and garnered over 10 million views.

These snaps gave an insight into the Barbados singer's career in which the first of them showed her in her early teens with plaited pigtails.

The rest of them gave a peek into the Diamonds crooner's childhood home while another saw her with her mom posing in a church.

This comes as Rihanna was snapped with partner A$AP Rocky to celebrate her eldest son RZA's birthday and the following day she stepped out for Mother's Day.

On that day, a fan tried to flirt with her by offering her white roses, "Rih, Happy Mother's Day, sweetheart," he said.

Her partner instantly responded, "Don't be romantic to my girl like that!" but he toned down the tensions saying, "I'm playing with you."