Brad Pitt finds himself in hot waters amid winery lawsuit

Brad Pitt is caught up in a legal battle for the French winery he shared with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt finds himself in hot waters amid winery lawsuit

Brad Pitt just opted for a new legal representative to fight his battle for the French winery he shared with his ex, Angelina Jolie.

On May 13, Tenute del Mondo, the company that Jolie sold her company Nouvel and shares to, countersued Pitt.

The charges pressed against him and his company, Mondo Bongo are for causing €20 million in damages which allegedly stems from Pitt's control over the Château Miraval winery in France.

According to PEOPLE, the court documents claiming on behalf of Tenute state that Pitt caused funds and assets from Château Miraval "to be spent on his personal expenses and to be diverted to his other business ventures rather than be paid out as dividends and loan repayments."

It also alleges Pitt of causing “millions of its funds to be spent on projects that benefit him personally, including more than $1 million on renovations for a swimming pool that only he uses."

Additionally, Pitt is also being held accountable for diverting Château Miraval's assets to multiple side businesses "by funding them with Château Miraval’s money and/or allowing them to use Château Miraval’s image, premises and assets for zero or below market compensation."