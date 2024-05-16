Adam Sandler returns for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler starred in the first part of 'Happy Gilmore' back in 1996

Happy Gilmore, a popular comedic Netflix film, is returning to the platform with a second part.

Netflix also confirmed that Adam Sandler would be reprising his titular role that he portrayed in the 1996 golf themed motion picture.

"Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the streaming service tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video shared by PGA Tour on their official X, Sandler takes to the golf course and could be heard saying, "It's been 25 years since I've done this.”

"Let's see what happens, I'm scared! Shooter McGavin this is for you... that went pretty well, you're dead Shooter!" he further added, referencing Christopher McDonald's character in the film.

Adam Sandler starred, co-wrote and produced the original movie as a New England-area wannabe hockey player opts for golf to make money and save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure.

His character ends up being successful in the field due to his signature hockey-style swing and assistance from the pro, "Chubbs" Peterson, who was portrayed by Carl Weathers in the first film.