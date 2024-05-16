 

Adam Sandler returns for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Adam Sandler starred in the first part of 'Happy Gilmore' back in 1996

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Adam Sandler returns for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Happy Gilmore, a popular comedic Netflix film, is returning to the platform with a second part.

Netflix also confirmed that Adam Sandler would be reprising his titular role that he portrayed in the 1996 golf themed motion picture.

"Happy Gilmore is back! Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the streaming service tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video shared by PGA Tour on their official X, Sandler takes to the golf course and could be heard saying, "It's been 25 years since I've done this.”

"Let's see what happens, I'm scared! Shooter McGavin this is for you... that went pretty well, you're dead Shooter!" he further added, referencing Christopher McDonald's character in the film.

Adam Sandler starred, co-wrote and produced the original movie as a New England-area wannabe hockey player opts for golf to make money and save his grandmother’s home from foreclosure.

His character ends up being successful in the field due to his signature hockey-style swing and assistance from the pro, "Chubbs" Peterson, who was portrayed by Carl Weathers in the first film.

More From Showbiz

Megan Fox wipes out socials marking 38th birthday

Megan Fox wipes out socials marking 38th birthday
Sophie Turner admits keeping 'children away' from 'public eye' is 'tough'

Sophie Turner admits keeping 'children away' from 'public eye' is 'tough'
50 Cent aims to rattle Jay-Z on social media

50 Cent aims to rattle Jay-Z on social media
Olivia Munn vows to fight cancer for little son

Olivia Munn vows to fight cancer for little son

Brad Pitt finds himself in hot waters amid winery lawsuit

Brad Pitt finds himself in hot waters amid winery lawsuit

More fun, fewer tears describe 'Young Sheldon' last goodbye

More fun, fewer tears describe 'Young Sheldon' last goodbye

Nicola Coughlan loves to get 'naked' by choice in 'Bridgerton'

Nicola Coughlan loves to get 'naked' by choice in 'Bridgerton'
Cher explains the change of heart on the highest honour

Cher explains the change of heart on the highest honour
John Oates reveals 'it was a miracle' band 'lasted that long'

John Oates reveals 'it was a miracle' band 'lasted that long'
Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her

Selena Gomez shows fans how much her man loves her
Olivia Rodrigo almost flashes her Guts tour crowd video

Olivia Rodrigo almost flashes her Guts tour crowd
Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm

Rare photos of Rihanna take internet by storm