50 Cent aims to rattle Jay-Z on social media

50 Cent comes after Jay-Z in a brutal manner on the internet as he trolled him with his picture

50 Cent aims to rattle Jay-Z on social media

50 Cent is a brutal troller, and he proves this with the new social media post where he calls out Jay-Z for what he believes to be his cowardice.



Taking to Instagram, the G-unit mogul slammed the Grammy winner for laying low amid the legal cases of his longtime friend Diddy.

The post shows the popular meme of the Young Forever rapper in which an extreme close-up snap of his lip was showing.

He captioned, "Jay in hibernation he ain't coming outside till this **** with puff blow over, no brunch, no lunch, No dinner. LOL [smiling face with open mouth emoji] IM ALL YOU GOT IM OUTSIDE."

As 50 Cent took a dig at Jay-Z over his friendship with Diddy, he, on the other hand, have been close for decades to Eminem.

In an earlier clip on social media, the former shared the funny texts the latter sent to him.

"To this day, you know what's ill about Em, he hits me randomly," he shared.

"He texted me and he was like, 'When you gone fly me a private so I can land on that *? What the *** is wrong with you?' pointing to the Candy Shop rap star rapping about one of his partners in Pop Smoke's song The Woo.