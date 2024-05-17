Joe Alwyn arrives for Cannes Film Festival amidst Taylor Swift 'TTPD' drama

Joe Alwyn made his first appearance since Taylor Swift's latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department'

As per DailyMail report, on Thursday, Alwyn stepped into the limelight at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Alwyn's presence at Cannes is attributed to his upcoming film, Kinds Of Kindness, set for release on June 21.

Co-starring alongside Emma Stone, the actor seems focused on promoting his latest project amidst the attention generated by the Lover hitmaker's album.

While Swift's album reportedly includes tracks addressing their past relationship, Alwyn appears unfazed, opting for a dignified silence.

Sources suggest he's disappointed by some aspects of the album but has no plans to publicly react.

"There has been absolutely zero contact between them,.. she did not run these songs by him, but he did not expect her to," source stated.

"Joe has listened to the album, and he is slightly disappointed, but not surprised at all... She didn’t really trash him or defame him. Joe is not going to react to this," they told the outlet.