Photo: Sean 'Diddy' Combs bashed by Cassie's husband amid assault footage

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the former beau of Jennifer Lopez, is facing serious allegations in a lawsuit filed by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Recently, a video of the former couple is breaking internet and Sean is explicitly visible in the footage assaulting his then girlfriend in a lobby.

In the wake of these events, Cassie’s husbands Alex Fine, has reacted to the viral footage via his social media.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs bashed by Cassie's husband amid assault footage

Alex took to his Instagram and penned a statement titled, "Letter to women and children."



He captioned the post, "Wrote this awhile back but the words ring true not just today but everyday. I want my kids and every kid to live in a world that’s safe for women and girls, protects them and treats them as equals.”

“To the women and children, you’re not alone, and you are heard," he added with a helpline number to report domestic abuse.

This statement read as, "Men who hit women aren't men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren't men. As men violence against women shouldn't be inevitable, check your brothers, your friends, and your family."

He, then, urged men to "hold the women in your life with the upmost regard” after which he gave a shout out “to all the survivors” of domestic abuse.

"You're done, you're not safe anymore, you're not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak, you're so miserable with yourself that death would be considered a kindness," he concluded as he aimed at all the “abusers” who are at liberty.