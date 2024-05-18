Kendrick Lamar spends big amount after Drake fight

After an explosive clash with Drake, Kendrick Lamar appears to reward himself by spending twice the amount on a mansion in his California hometown.



The deal, if finalized, would see the Compton rap star spending a hefty $40 million on the 16,000 square-foot property in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Initially purched at the price of $19.5 million, the house was previously belonged to a trust associated with Fox Corporation's former chief legal and policy officer, Viet Dinh.

Drake previously took aim at Kendrick's penthouse in New York in the track Family Matters.

The rap war, it seems, came to an end, according to Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith. "This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else," the CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, who was previously attached to Kendrick, said.

"We proved them wrong. That's a victory within itself. On another note, it's time to wrap up this TDE anniversary compilation."