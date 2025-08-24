Tony Hale on love for Forky in 'Toy Story 4'

Tony Hale gets honest about Forky in 'Toy Story 4'

Forky is the character who gives the humour and arguably the weight to Toy Story 4's story, and Tony Hale, who voiced him, has some sweet words to say for him.



“When you were playing in a world of Forky from Toy Story, it means just the power of simplicity," the actor told People, as his character was first introduced in the movie.

That "simplicity", the star doubled down on, is what attracted the adults similar to children.

"That's why children's books are so popular. I mean, sometimes adults gravitate to children's books because of the simplicity," he said.

Explaining Forky's beauty, Tony said, “What I loved is [Forky] was the first toy that was made by a kid. So talk about simplicity. I mean, it was like a spork and some pipe cleaner arms, some popsicle feet."

“He just had this kind of wide-eyed simplicity and newness to him that was just so beautiful," he shared.

As the 54-year-old has filmed Toy Story 5, he, elsewhere in the interview, recalled how at the eleventh hour he came to know that Forky would feature in Toy Story.

“It wasn't until I heard my voice on the Toy Story 4 trailer that I actually thought I was still in it. It wasn’t until then," the Sketch star remembered the uncertainty.

“The whole time I was like, ‘They're going to cut me. They're going to replace me with some huge star,” he added.

Toy Story 5 will bow out on June 19, 2026.