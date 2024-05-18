50 Cent reacts to viral 'Diddy' footage

50 Cent just expressed his thoughts over the rather horrific Sean “Diddy” Combs video footage that has circulated the internet.

The video in question shows Combs beating and kicking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel, back in 2016.

Taking to his official X account, formerly Twitter the 48-year-old rapper, alongside the video, tweeted, “Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say. God help us all.”

For the unversed, in the video, the musician, Combs, can be seen knocking off Ventura to the ground and then proceeded to kick her numerous times before dragging her across the floor.

According to Page Six, this unfortunate altercation was recorded happening near the elevator bays outside the pair’s room at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The footage was originally obtained by CNN which strengthened the claims 37-year-old Ventura made against Combs, of physical abuse, r*** and more.

Even though his lawyers actively denies all abuse claims against Combs, shortly after Ventura filed the lawsuit, they settled the matter with an agreement that yet remains undisclosed.