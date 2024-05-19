 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant breaks silence on abuse claims

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him in November

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Sean "Diddy" Combs' assistant Suzi Siegel recently spoke out regarding the abuse allegations.

Siegel, who worked as Diddy's assistant from 2008 to 2009, stated that she wasn't surprise by the accusations made by Cassie or the recently surfaced footage.

She revealed that while she did not witnessed any abusive behavior during her time working for Combs', "there was not one cell in my body that was surprised."

Cassie's lawsuit, filed in November, accused Combs of rape, sex trafficking, and domestic violence. 

The surveillance footage released by CNN depicts Combs grabbing, shoving, and kicking her, matching her allegations in the lawsuit. 

Siegel expressed feeling "sick and violently angry" upon learning about these developments.

Notably, following Cassie's lawsuit, multiple other individuals have reportedly accused Diddy of similar crimes, all of which he has denied.

