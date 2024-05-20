Mauricio Pochettino: What's the future of Chelsea manager amid good performance

WMauricio Pochettino's future with Chelsea remains uncertain. — Reuters

Argentinian football manager Mauricio Pochettino has garnered considerable support from his team players however, whether Chelsea to retain him as a coach remains unknown.

Pochettino’s men triumphed over Bournemouth Sunday by 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, with Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic appreciating the management skills of the Argentine coach.

Several players came to the 52-year-old manager and praised him for his supervision of his team.

Pochettino confirmed the uncertainty of his stay with Chelsea after his team finished sixth in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s Serbian goalkeeper Petrovic while speaking about his manager noted: "For me, personally, I really believe him and the whole coaching staff because they believed in me and gave me the chance. They supported me a lot and they have a relationship with the players where everyone is important, so that is a good thing for everyone."

The West London-based improved its position on the European level because of its good performance in the season half of the season.

Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League and as of now, they are set to play in the UEFA Europa League for next season. However, if Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, they will make their way to the Europa League while Chelsea will be demoted to the UEFA Conference League

The Serb added: "We knew it before but something happened there. There was an energy there with the players in the team and on the bench. We started to play the second half against Villa amazing and after that we continued for the next five games."