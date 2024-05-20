How much does Taylor Swift care about Eras Tour fans?

For her fans attending her Eras Tour concerts, Taylor Swift has paid extra attention to them. At the latest, she paused the show in Stockholm to check on them and see whether they were okay.



"Someone in the front row, can you tell me yes or no to this question: When you guys are putting a bunch of flashlights up in a group, does that mean people need help?" she asked as the heat raged in the stadium.

The 34-year-old continued, "We're at the end of the night, so if I see that again, I'm gonna try to point it out. I just didn't know if you were … waving at me."

It is not the first time Taylor expressed concerns for fans during her hit tour. Last November, a fan attending her concert died due to heat exhaustion in Brazil.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," she wrote online.

The Carolina hitmaker added, "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it."