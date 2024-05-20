 

Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power

Zoe Saldaña opens up about the need to have more women in higher-ups

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Zoe Saldaña delivers key speech for woman power

Zoe Saldaña believes the empowerment of women lies in the hustle, and they should work hard to get on the top of the food chain.

"We need more female CEOs. We need more women sitting on boards. Because those are the gatekeepers," she said. "We need the keys that unlock those doors. And once those women are there, don't just be happy and feel so lucky that you're the only woman sitting at the table. Get three men to get up."

Talking about her personal career growth, she said, "I'm like a little girl from Queens, New York. To be able to be in a James Cameron movie, and for that to catapult me into a full-blown career," she said, "It just happened, and I took every opportunity. I opened every door that felt unlocked to me, walked in."

"But then here I am, like 10 years later, reaping the benefits over and over again of films that were so successful that became franchises, and it's time consuming. So it's not that I don't appreciate it. It's just that I still want to grow as an artist."

