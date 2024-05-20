Cristiano Ronaldo termed 'most influential'

Cristiano Ronaldo called most influential in football by his friend. — Reuters

Former Manchester United team player Cristiano Ronaldo termed the Al Nassr forward as the most influential person in football, according to FourFourTwo report.

Diogo Dalot, who is a Manchester United Defender, played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo before the highest-scoring player moved to Saudi Arabia last year in January.

"I've never actually said this before, but Cristiano is the most influential person I've ever had in football, on and off the pitch," the 25-year-old fellow countryman of Ronaldo said.

During his remarks earlier, Dalot conceded that the reason he joined the Red Devils was partially "motivated by a desire to follow Ronaldo".

"I consider him a friend, yet it sounds surreal because he was my idol, my reference, for years. I first met him properly at Euro 2020 and any time I spend with him makes me feel richer in terms of knowledge."

"I can draw from his vast experience, talent and wisdom," Dalot said who played with the star footballer 54 times.

For the first time, the Portuguese pair appeared against France when the match concluded in a 2-2 draw, during the Champions League in 2021.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo also called the former teammate one of those teammates who paid heed to the suggestions he made.