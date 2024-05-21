 

Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song

Keith Urban released 'Messed Up As Me on March' 1, 2024

Keith Urban mesmerized his fans with his vocals at the NBC’s music contest.

During the first part of The Voice, finale premiered on May 20 Monday, The four-time GRAMMY winner won his fan's hearts once again by performing his new single Messed Up As Me.

The Voice Season 25 finale is broken down into two parts first part released on May 20 and the second part 2 would be on Tuesday, May 21.

Moreover, other country stars including Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, and Lainey Wilson will also take over the stage during the second night.

Keith’s fandom couldn't hold their love and took to X (formerly known as Twitter), praising the singer-songwriter

One fan wrote, "Great performance and fantastic new song from @KeithUrban tonight on #TheVoice."

While another gushed, "Keith Urban performing his new single, Messed Up As Me. He just has so many great songs. On first listen, this is a relatable Bop. Go, Keith. Looking and sounding great. That set is CRAZY!! #TheVoice #VoiceFinale."

This was not the first time the Somebody Like You singer served as a coach for The Voice, previously he was part of the music show Australia's version.

Keith told Country Now that he was too excited to join the Voice’s US show, “When The Voice here in the States asked me to come and be a mentor and now a Mega Mentor, whatever that means – I feel like a Transformer – I jumped at the opportunity, because the mentoring part I particularly love.”

He added, “I love being able to try and help an artist navigate some things they’ve got to work on and try and be constructive and helpful but also do it in a supportive way.”

