 

Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby

Louise Thompson welcomed her first baby boy in November 2021

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby

Louise Thompson opened up about her plans for a second child after the complicated birth of her son Leo.

On Tuesday in a recent interview on ITV's show Lorraine, the 34-year-old actress confessed she may not consider having more children as her mental and physical health would not allow her.

The former Made In Chelsea star said, “I will never be mentally strong enough to carry another child, I have Asherman's syndrome where my uterus is glued together.”

Louise detailed about her near to death experience by saying, “I had a year with no periods. I had surgery to fix that and then I had another haemorrhage. Doctors said we do not want risk doing more surgery in that area, we want you to live.”

She went on to say, “There was a time I thought I was never going to get to this place, I have lost 12 liters of blood over a couple of years.”

“Prior to this I had no experience of hospitals. I was the poster girl of health. I want to encourage people to talk more openly about this sort of thing,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Louise shares her son with her fiance Ryan Libbey.

For those unversed, Louise was diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis in 2018, a chronic bowel condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed and small ulcers develop on the colon's lining.

Moreover, she had also been suffering from post-natal anxiety and PTSD before she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Lupus in 2022.  

Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie video
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem drops another hint for big future project
Eminem drops another hint for big future project
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast video
Ben Affleck came 'unprepared' at Tom Brady roast
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reveals major wedding plans
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
'Horizon' & 'Yellowstone' clash test Kevin Costner priority
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell break up due to THIS reason