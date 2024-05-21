Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby

Louise Thompson opened up about her plans for a second child after the complicated birth of her son Leo.



On Tuesday in a recent interview on ITV's show Lorraine, the 34-year-old actress confessed she may not consider having more children as her mental and physical health would not allow her.

The former Made In Chelsea star said, “I will never be mentally strong enough to carry another child, I have Asherman's syndrome where my uterus is glued together.”

Louise detailed about her near to death experience by saying, “I had a year with no periods. I had surgery to fix that and then I had another haemorrhage. Doctors said we do not want risk doing more surgery in that area, we want you to live.”

She went on to say, “There was a time I thought I was never going to get to this place, I have lost 12 liters of blood over a couple of years.”

“Prior to this I had no experience of hospitals. I was the poster girl of health. I want to encourage people to talk more openly about this sort of thing,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Louise shares her son with her fiance Ryan Libbey.

For those unversed, Louise was diagnosed with Ulcerative colitis in 2018, a chronic bowel condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed and small ulcers develop on the colon's lining.

Moreover, she had also been suffering from post-natal anxiety and PTSD before she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Lupus in 2022.