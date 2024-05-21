 

JLo at Jennifer Garner's mercy to save Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are facing divorce rumors despite getting photographed recently

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

JLo at Jennifer Garner's mercy to save Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez turned to her husband Ben Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner to save their marriage.

The 52-year-old actress was seen pulling up in the actor’s mansion earlier this week amid rumors that he and JLo are on the brink of divorce as sources close with In Touch Weekly claimed, “The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

Ben and JLo, with whom he rekindled in 2021, put on a united front during a recent outing in LA after 47 days since they were last pictured together, however, the state of their marriage remains to be uncertain, according to insider who now claim that JLo has turned to Garner for help as fears that Ben might relapse.

“JLo has been confiding in Jen because she knows that she is one of the only people in the world who would understand what she is going through. She has been through it with the same man herself and although the circumstances were quite different it is still the same man and they both dealt with some of the same issues,” a source exclusive to Daily Mail spilled.

They added, “Jen does not want Ben to pull the plug on this marriage because she really does care about JLo. She did go to his house to talk to him about this and to try and keep the two of them together.”

“JLo was told several times by Jen how valued she is in all their lives. She is one of the only women who can get through to Ben and keep him from jumping off the deep end with his addiction,” the insider further explained.

