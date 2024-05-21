'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return

Despite seemingly retiring from the X-Men franchise after Logan, Hugh Jackman did not have second thoughts when Deadpool and Wolverine were pitched to him because of Ryan Reynolds.



Expressing his excitement about the idea, the Australian actor said, "I was on my way — I was just driving — and literally just like a bolt of lightning came this knowing, deep in my gut, that I wanted to do this film with Ryan . . . for Deadpool and Wolverine to come together."

He told Rotten Tomatoes, "I swear to you, when I said I was done, I really thought I was done. But, in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like 'Those two characters together."

"I knew it: I knew the fans wanted it. Ever since I put on the claws fans have talked about these two, so that had always been there, but I just knew."

Likewise, Ryan opened up about his thoughts on the upcoming film saying, "I hope it doesn't sound condescending, I'm really proud of them for doing this. I think it's a huge step for them."

"I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever."