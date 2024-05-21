 

'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return

Hugh Jackman opens up about the appeal of returning to 'X-Men' after watching 'Deadpool'

By
Web Desk

May 21, 2024

'Deadpool' changes Hugh Jackman mind on big return

Despite seemingly retiring from the X-Men franchise after Logan, Hugh Jackman did not have second thoughts when Deadpool and Wolverine were pitched to him because of Ryan Reynolds.

Expressing his excitement about the idea, the Australian actor said, "I was on my way — I was just driving — and literally just like a bolt of lightning came this knowing, deep in my gut, that I wanted to do this film with Ryan . . . for Deadpool and Wolverine to come together."

He told Rotten Tomatoes, "I swear to you, when I said I was done, I really thought I was done. But, in the back of my head, ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like 'Those two characters together."

"I knew it: I knew the fans wanted it. Ever since I put on the claws fans have talked about these two, so that had always been there, but I just knew."

Likewise, Ryan opened up about his thoughts on the upcoming film saying, "I hope it doesn't sound condescending, I'm really proud of them for doing this. I think it's a huge step for them." 

"I mean, it adds a whole other color to this kaleidoscopic wheel that is that company and the different people that they have been entertaining forever."

JLo at Jennifer Garner's mercy to save Ben Affleck marriage
JLo at Jennifer Garner's mercy to save Ben Affleck marriage
More bad news for Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid assault outrage
More bad news for Sean 'Diddy' Combs amid assault outrage
'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion
'The Bear' star talks about wisdom, dream and passion
Shannen Doherty shares blunt views on 'Charmed'
Shannen Doherty shares blunt views on 'Charmed'
Matthew Perry's death still under investigation; Here's why
Matthew Perry's death still under investigation; Here's why
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Jennifer Lopez admits she is 'too much emotional'
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Louise Thompson reveals plans for another baby
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Keith Urban ignites stage of 'The Voice' with his latest song
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie video
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Taylor Swift's casting in new movie
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Carrie Underwood shares nostalgic throwback from 2005 American Idol
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Jennifer Garner broke down over daughter Violet's major milestone
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony
Eminem's daughter married off in intimate ceremony