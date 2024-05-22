Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'proud' of new Euro 2024 record

Cristiano Ronaldo returns for sixth Euro tournament with Portugal. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his international appearances record after being selected for Portugal's Euro 2024 squad and he is proud of it.

Ronaldo, 39, who has made 206 appearances for his country, scoring 128 goals, has been named in head coach Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany from June 14 till July 14.

He shared a photo of himself in the new Portugal kit on his Instagram and captioned it: "Proud to be back representing Portugal at Euro. Let's go with it!"

This marks Ronaldo's sixth time being included in Portugal's roster for the European Championship, extending his list of records in the competition, Goal reported.



The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, holds multiple records in the competition.

He has appeared in most editions of the tournament, played the most number of matches (25), scored the most number of goals (14) and will also become the oldest player to appear at the Euros.

Portugal will take the field against the Czech Republic in their tournament opener for Group F game on June 18.

Portugal squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolves)

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Pepe (Porto), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Vitinha (PSG), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Joao Neves (Benfica), Otavio (Al Nassr)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Francisco Conceicao (Porto)