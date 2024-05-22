 

Cristiano Ronaldo feels 'proud' of new Euro 2024 record

Al Nassr star makes history with latest inclusion in Roberto Martinez's Portugal squad for Euro 2024

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo returns for sixth Euro tournament with Portugal. — Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to extend his international appearances record after being selected for Portugal's Euro 2024 squad and he is proud of it.

Ronaldo, 39, who has made 206 appearances for his country, scoring 128 goals, has been named in head coach Roberto Martinez's 26-man squad for the tournament in Germany from June 14 till July 14.

He shared a photo of himself in the new Portugal kit on his Instagram and captioned it: "Proud to be back representing Portugal at Euro. Let's go with it!"

This marks Ronaldo's sixth time being included in Portugal's roster for the European Championship, extending his list of records in the competition, Goal reported.

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner, who currently plays for Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, holds multiple records in the competition.

He has appeared in most editions of the tournament, played the most number of matches (25), scored the most number of goals (14) and will also become the oldest player to appear at the Euros.

Portugal will take the field against the Czech Republic in their tournament opener for Group F game on June 18.

Portugal squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patricio (Roma), Jose Sa (Wolves)

Defenders: Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Pepe (Porto), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Vitinha (PSG), Ruben Neves (Al Hilal), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Joao Neves (Benfica), Otavio (Al Nassr)

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Goncalo Ramos (Benfica), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Francisco Conceicao (Porto)

Lionel Messi lets loose during night out with wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Lionel Messi lets loose during night out with wife Antonela Roccuzzo
Jos Buttler says playing for England is priority as IPL clashes with Pakistan series
Jos Buttler says playing for England is priority as IPL clashes with Pakistan series
Wasim Akram among 54 cricketers named as Australia's multicultural ambassadors
Wasim Akram among 54 cricketers named as Australia's multicultural ambassadors
USA stun Bangladesh to create T20I history
USA stun Bangladesh to create T20I history
PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
PAK vs ENG: What options Babar XI have to impact host's firepower?
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
Pakistan going into World Cup 2024 with 'good combination': Younis Khan
What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?
What did Portuguese manager reveal about Cristiano Ronaldo?
WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter
WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez shares fun moment of Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter
Buoyant Babar Azam '100%' confident to win T20 World Cup
Buoyant Babar Azam '100%' confident to win T20 World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo honours this player on his retirement
Cristiano Ronaldo honours this player on his retirement
WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
WNBA star Catlin Clark makes big revelations about herself after defeat
This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024
This prominent athlete to miss Paris Olympics 2024