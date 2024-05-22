Lionel Messi lets loose during night out with wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi steps out with wife Antonela Roccuzzo. — Instagram/@bresh

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami's star player, was spotted at an Argentine night club in Miami, Florida as he celebrated his team's recent victory over DC United with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The 36-year-old Argentine footballer and his partner accompanied several friends at Bresh, a club chain originating in Argentina, to make the most of his downtime between his Major League Soccer outings, Goal reported.

In a TikTok, Messi can be seen in high spirits, waving his arms around and dancing to a live performance from Argentine singer and former YouTube star Maria Becerra.

The couple also mingled with other revellers while catching the intimate live show that saw Becerra walking through the crowd.

Lionel Messi, wife Antonela Rocuzzo mingle with revellers during intimate live show by Maria Becerra.

He seemed prepared to let his guard down amid a crowd of people recording him on video on their phones.



Messi is generating MLS MVP buzz for this year after reaching double figures for goals and assists, with Inter Miami sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference.

He will be back out on the road in Vancouver on Saturday with David Beckham's Inter Miami while counting down the days until they lose talismanic captain Messi to the Copa America.

