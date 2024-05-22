'The Voice' crowns THIS finalist winner for season 25

The Voice crowns THIS finalist for season 25

The finale of The Voice U.S. version has come to an end with another emerging talent.



On Tuesday, May 21, Asher HaVon from team Reba won The Voice season 25, while Josh Sanders from the same team took second place in the music show.

The other three finalists of the show were Bryan Olesen from team Legend, who took third place, Nathan Chester from team Legend who was placed fourth and Karen Waldrup from team Dan + Shay was the fifth winner.

The singer-songwriter was crowned the winner after he performed Patti LaBelle, and Michael McDonald’s 1986 hit song On My Own, with his coach Reba McEntire.

During the last show, the final contestants performed two solos meanwhile they also dueted with their respective coaches.

Moreover, during the finale, some special guest performers also appeared including Jelly Rolls, The Black Keys, Kate Hudson, Munni Long, Gina Miles, and Thomas Rhett.

Additionally, Keith Urban the country singer who served as a mega mentor for the show also mesmerized the audience with his vocals by performing his latest single Messed Up As Me.

Asher HaVon Journey

Asher HaVon started singing in a church but his performance as a choir leader for President Barack Obama in 2015 during the 50th anniversary of the Selma Montgomery gained him broader acclaim.

Talking about his first blind audition for The Voice season 25, he crooned Adele’s Set Fire to the Rain which got him chair-turns from three coaches.

At the time coach Reba praised his vocals by saying, "Asher what an incredible voice you have. Your range, your power, I couldn't wait to turn around and see what you look like. And not disappointing at all. Way to go.”