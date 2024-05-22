 

Jessica Madsen makes saddening confession about ‘Bridgerton' backlash

Jessica Madsen says she's 'done my job right' after receiving 'hateful DMs' about her ‘Bridgerton’ character

May 22, 2024

Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen has opened up about the hate she received for her character, Cressida Cowper, in the Netflix series.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the actress revealed that she has got some “interesting comments and some interesting DMs” about her role in season 3.

“I mean, people are not the biggest fan of her,” Jessica said before adding that she received messages that read, “Thank you for letting me hate you so much" or "I love hating you so much.”

When Jessica asked how it feels to receive hate for a part she played, the 32-year-old star responded, “It makes me feel like I've done my job right.”

“I really don't take those things personally,” she continued. 

“The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet [who] have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely," the actress added.

For those unversed, the first part of Bridgerton season 3 is now available on the streaming giant. However, part 2 will release on June 13, 2024.

