Cardi B bashes regulations in favor of humanitarianism

Cardi B talks 'layers of disappointment' in the upcoming US reelections

Cardi B has just made a shocking admission about her plans for the next election cycle and it involves refraining from voting in the US reelections.

This is because of the 'layers of disappointment' she claims to have delt with following the candidate announcement.

She even spoke at length about this decision in a recent Rolling Stone interview and said, ‘I feel like people got betrayed.’

Cardi B also criticised the government for their resource allocation and vented her frustration with the current state of affairs.

"It’s just like, d***, y’all not caring about nobody," she said in the interview. "I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f****** thing."

The Grammy-winning artist also went on to advocate for humanitarianism and bashed the current administration for enabling wars abroad for their own 'convenience.'

The rapper is of the opinion that America shouldn’t be funding endless wars for countries 'that have been going through s*** for a very long time.'

She even stressed that there are nations where children are getting killed every day, yet because it doesn't benefit the US, they won’t help.

She also refused to buy into the American superhero narrative, during the same conversation and said, “we never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience.”

Her comments come as the United States moves towards the presidential election bringing Joe Biden and Donald Trump face to face on November 5.

It is pertinent to mention that this is not the first time Cardi B has been vocal about her reluctance.

While speaking to 360 with Speedy Morman in March she explained her fear of 'getting dragged every f****** day' despite her urge to make a difference, she added, "I don't really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the f*** out of my platform. And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are.”