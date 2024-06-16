Noah Cyrus commends dad Billy Ray 'only looking forward' amid Firerose divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus just reminisced a wise exchange he had with Johnny Cash quite a while ago.

On Saturday, June 15, the 66-year-old artist took to his official Instagram account to share the picture of a letter he received from none other than Johnny Cash.

His post comes shortly after the Old Town Road singer filed for divorce from his wife, Firerose.

As he reflected on the note sent to him back in June 1992, he typed down a hopeful caption underneath it to which his daughter, Noah Cyrus responded, “coolest dad ever.”

"I made a promise to myself not to look back and only look forward," Cyrus’ caption began.

He continued, "Derrek made this incredible image from @johnnycash’s letter and reminded me… 'Cyrus' he said … you’re not lookin back. You’re in the present.”

Source: Instagram

“On the 12 of June ‘92 Cash wrote 'I’m in your corner.' That’s present tense," Billy Ray Cyrus concluded.

While the letter, which he received just months after releasing his hit track, Achy Breaky Heart, stated that Cash saw Elvis Presley take on "the same kind of flak you're taking on now."