Snoop Dogg marks 27 years of wedlock with wife Shante Broadus

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus married each other on June 14, 1997

June 16, 2024

Snoop Dogg just celebrated his marriage with his wife, Shante Broadus.

The 52-year-old rapper took to his official Instagram account on Saturday, June 15, to mark 27 years of wedlock with his wife as well as manager.

"#TwentySeven," Snoop captioned the carousel of images along with tagging Broadus on the post.

Meanwhile, the Young, Wild & Free crooner’s wife also posted the same pictures with a similar caption on her official Instagram ID.

In the first snap, the married couple could be seen wearing coordinating swimsuits, pink and white in colour.

The Garfield Movie star could be seen with his arm around Broadus in both the pictures as the wife rocked a bright blue cross-body bag.

Snoop and Broadus tied the knot with each other on June 14, 1997 however, they briefly parted ways in 2004 but ended up renewing their vows in 2008.

In 2007, Snoop had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine and addressed the reconciliation, saying, "I thought I was the man, and I was willing to give up what I had at home for that until I realized that what I had at home was irreplaceable.”

