Joe Alwyn finally speaks out on Taylor Swift breakup

On Saturday, in an interview with The Sunday Times Style, Alwyn addressed breakup with Swift for the first time.

During the interview, the actor was asked if he had listened to the Lover hitmaker's latest album The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to be about the duo's breakup.

Without giving a 'direct answer,' Alwyn expressed his hope that people can empathize with the difficulties of ending such a significant relationship.

"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize. … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about," he said.

Alwyn called their relationship as 'long, loving, fully committed,' acknowledging the challenge of dealing with it due to the public scrutiny.

"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in," he continued.

The actor said, "So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition," adding, "And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that."

Swift and Alwyn broke up on April 8, 2023 after six-years of relationship, the actor told the outlet that currently he is "in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally."