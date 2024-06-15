'The Outsiders' star Rob Lowe shares sobriety milestone with son John Owen

Rob Lowe recently celebrated 34 years sober in his sobriety journey.

In an interview with E! News, Lowe shared how his achievement has deepened his bond with his youngest son, John Owen Lowe.

The Outsiders actor expressed profound gratitude for his shared journey with his son, who also marked six years of sobriety.

He said, "On May 10th this year, I was able to get a 34-year chip of sobriety from my son, I can't even begin to tell you what that level of gratitude, thankfulness, appreciation, and love feels like."

John Owen, who stars alongside his father in the Netflix drama Unstable, has followed in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one.

"It's going to sound insane.. but one of the great unexpected gifts is I get to share this amazing journey where the gifts of living a life of recovery and the joy that comes with that and the fun, forget the health of it, the fun, the rewards of it. It is one of my favorite things, one of my favorite hallmarks of my relationship with Johnny," Lowe continued.

The Parks and Recreation actor added, "When the family goes to Vegas and he and I are up at 7:30 in the morning golfing, that is very fun instead of waking up at 11 and dragging ourselves out to the pool."