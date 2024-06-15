Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday

Kim treated her daughter and guests to chicken tenders & sweet delight at Serendipity3, New York

Kim Kardashian made massive bookings ahead of her eldest daughter's birthday who blows candles on 15 June.

Kim, 43, booked her private plane 'Kim Air' to fly North West and 10 of her closest friends across LA skies for a pre-birthday celebration in New York.

The mum-of-four treated her daughter and guests to chicken tenders, frozen hot chocolate, and ice cream sundaes at Serendipity3 in the Upper East Side.

However, it is unclear if they will be spending the weekend.

The girls wore matching plaid pajamas with pink shirts that read, “I ❤️ NW.” West took a few selfies in her special birthday tiara before she blew candles.

This isn't the first time the oldest Kardashian sister has gone out of her way to surprise her children as she previously booked the plane on West's 9th birthday as well.

The Skims founder shared photos of her private plane decked with spooky decorations including balloons and signs, faux log pillows and fake spiderwebs.

The themed party dubbed Camp North during which the girls tried zip-lining, rafting and inner tubing. They also played card games by the fire and tried their hand at shooting arrows during the jam-packed weekend.

Kim left out the plane on the 10th birthday, but rented out a massive suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where North and her friends held a lavish sleepover with matching tents and pajamas. The group was treated to a 'beauty brunch' earlier that day with tasty treats and makeup lessons from Anastasia Beverly Hills founder Anastasia Soare at the iconic hotel.

Kardashian also gifted her daughter over $1,250 worth of Dior jewelry.

Kim shares North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West.