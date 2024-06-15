 
'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4

'Bridgerton' cast Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Jessica Madsen, Hannah Dodd share their season 4 predictions

June 15, 2024

The cast of Netflix hit series Bridgerton has shared their predictions about potential storyline after the finale of season 3.

In an interview with Enews!, Nicola Coughlan, playing the role of Penelope Featherington expressed her desire to "to get involved in Eloise's (Bridgerton) business big time."

Referring to 2006 rom-com You Me and Dupree, she added, "I really want a You Me and Dupree situation for the three of us."

However, Luke Newton, playing Nicola's suiter Colin Bridgerton, agreed with the actress, adding, "Maybe we can be the comedy duo of next season... because we really enjoyed the rom-com element of this year."

Lady Danbury, played by Adjoa Andoh expressed her desire to have some intimacy for her, while Bridgerton matriarch, Ruth Gemmell revealed she foresees more dances in season 4.

Additionally, Jessica Madsen and Hannah Dodd, portraying, Cressida Cowper and Francesca Bridgerton respectively, expressed their excitement to return to the set.

However, Claudia Jessie, playing Eloise Bridgerton preferred to not spill any beans on the upcoming season, saying, "we know about as much as you do about season four."

