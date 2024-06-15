Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift sparked reactions from fans following her surprise performance hinting at ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

During her Eras Tour performance at Liverpool, Swift treated fans to a unique acoustic rendition of This Is What You Came For, a hit song she originally co-wrote with Harris during their relationship.

The track, which later became a major success for Rihanna, sparked mixed reactions from Swift's fanbase, known as Swifties.

Before her performance, the Lover hitmaker addressed to the audience, "every single time I have an acoustic set, I'm always trying to think of things you might want to hear — maybe things that might be a little bit unexpected. Let's see how we did tonight."

One fan wrote on X, "The best surprise songs of the tour last night in my opinion."

While another user pointed out, "Taylor Swift has hundreds of songs given to other artists & hundreds of own songs she doesn’t perform. Ironically she performs Rihanna & Calvin Harris’ song at concerts, which she sings horribly. What’s wrong with her & why so brokenhearted all the time?"

The song became center of the controversy in 2016, as Swift initially used the pseudonym "Nils Sjöberg" in the credits, leading to a public feud with Harris after their breakup.