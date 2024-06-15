 
Geo News

Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performed ex Calvin Harris and Rihanna's track on Eras Tour at Liverpool

By
Web Desk

June 15, 2024

Taylor Swift sparks fans' reaction with ex Calvin Harris track on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift sparked reactions from fans following her surprise performance hinting at ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris.

During her Eras Tour performance at Liverpool, Swift treated fans to a unique acoustic rendition of This Is What You Came For, a hit song she originally co-wrote with Harris during their relationship.

The track, which later became a major success for Rihanna, sparked mixed reactions from Swift's fanbase, known as Swifties.

Before her performance, the Lover hitmaker addressed to the audience, "every single time I have an acoustic set, I'm always trying to think of things you might want to hear — maybe things that might be a little bit unexpected. Let's see how we did tonight."

One fan wrote on X, "The best surprise songs of the tour last night in my opinion."

While another user pointed out, "Taylor Swift has hundreds of songs given to other artists & hundreds of own songs she doesn’t perform. Ironically she performs Rihanna & Calvin Harris’ song at concerts, which she sings horribly. What’s wrong with her & why so brokenhearted all the time?"

The song became center of the controversy in 2016, as Swift initially used the pseudonym "Nils Sjöberg" in the credits, leading to a public feud with Harris after their breakup.

'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4
'Bridgerton' cast drops hints on potential storylines in season 4
Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday
Kim Kardashian goes big for North West's 11th birthday
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to end 'long distance' relationship soon
Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'
Nicole Kidman picked 'A Family Affair' for THIS reason after 'Expats'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan shares what she finds exciting about 'Polin'
'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70
'Angel of the Night' singer Angela Bofill breathes his last at 70
Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce
Kylie Kelce recalls first meeting with Travis Kelce
Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen
Alexis Bellino unveils shocking revelations about romance with John Janssen
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends
Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper have strict rule for double dates with girlfriends
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity
Billy Ray Cyrus filed for annulment after Firerose's alleged infidelity
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?
Bianca Censori dominates Kanye West in the latest outing?
Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'
Blake Lively assures audience will 'love' film 'It Ends With Us'