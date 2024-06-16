'It Ends With Us' star Brandon Sklenar says it was 'fantastic meeting Blake Lively'

Blake Lively and her co-star, Brandon Sklenar, in the upcoming movie, It Ends With Us, just looked back on shooting the film.

During a panel discussion for Book Bonanza which was moderated by Entertainment Tonight, the co-stars who play each other’s love interests in the film, were asked about their “journey” bringing the 2016 bestseller novel of the same name, to life.

“Oh, boy,” Sklenar began as he processed the overwhelming feeling before adding, “I mean, it's been a trip.”

The 33-year-old actor continued, “Honestly, I had no expectations of these things, and I've been kind of blown away with the response to everything.”

Sklenar also addressed the most challenging part of It Ends With Us, which was portraying “a character where there's so many people’s idea [of] who he is and how he's meant [to] be, how he's meant to look.”

“Colleen and I definitely spent some time and got to know each other and she's just such a lovely, lovely person,” Brandon Sklenar said of the novel’s author adding that it was also “fantastic meeting Blake Lively.”